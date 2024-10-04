The Times – Meta ‘smart’ glasses tweaked with facial recognition can identity strangers

Two students programmed Meta’s ‘smart’ glasses with facial recognition to identify strangers and reveal their personal information, including home addresses.

Silkie Carlo of Big Brother Watch said:

“So-called ‘smart’ glasses are surveillance glasses that enable privacy intrusion and stalking on a scale previously unimaginable. This chilling, covert, facial recognition tech lawlessly scans billions of our photos without our knowledge or permission and threatens to end anonymity as we know it.

“Whilst facial recognition is broadly prohibited and tightly regulated in the EU, Britain’s lawless approach means that a single photo of any one of us can lead to hundreds of images being scoured, biometrically identified, tracked and collected across the internet, whether on someone’s laptop, phone or smart glasses. This extraordinary power is available to anyone at the click of a button and is a gift to stalkers, sex offenders and domestic abusers.”

The Times – Tweak to Meta smart glasses ‘allows wearer to identify strangers’

