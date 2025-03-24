The Times – The Met to install permanent live facial recognition cameras

The Metropolitan Police is installing the UK’s first PERMANENT live facial recognition cameras in Croydon, London. Privacy rights campaigners have called this move “unprecedented”. Rebecca Vincent, Interim Director of Big Brother Watch said: “We are alarmed by reports that the Metropolitan Police Service is installing an unprecedented permanent network of fixed live facial recognition cameras across Croydon town centre, which marks a worrying escalation in the use of LFR with no oversight or legislative basis.

This comes on the back of a failed trial in Cardiff, where anyone who entered the city centre was subjected to mass surveillance through a network of temporary LFR cameras, as police scanned more than 160,000 faces during a Six Nations game, but made zero arrests.

It’s time to stop this steady slide into a dystopian nightmare, and halt all use of LFR technology across the UK until legislative safeguards are introduced”.

