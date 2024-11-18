The Times – UK data watchdog slammed by campaigners for taking a “conciliatory” position on Big Tech surveillance

Big Brother Watch Team / November 18, 2024

The UK’s Information Commissioner stated that massive fines will not keep companies like Meta and Google in check when it comes to data protection.
This comment has drawn criticism from data privacy advocates, including Madeleine Stone of Big Brother Watch, who said: “The ICO’s conciliatory approach to the enforcement of data protection law is strikingly at odds with the public’s growing concern over the power of Big Tech companies and their use of the public’s sensitive personal data.”
