BBC – Trial of live facial recognition at Tube stations commences

Transport for London is conducting its first trial of live facial recognition cameras at select tube stations, starting with London Victoria.

Big Brother Watch Director Silkie Carlo told the BBC, “This is a disturbing and dystopian expansion of live facial recognition that will capture millions of innocent people’s faces.

“Far from reserving this for exceptional cases, British police are now using live facial recognition routinely in the sort of pervasive way you might expect in China but not in a democracy.”

BBC – Facial recognition to be trialled at Tube stations

Metro – Live facial recognition cameras deployed at London Tube stations today – here’s where

The Standard – Londoners wary of Live Facial Recognition rollout as operations trialled at major transport hubs

The Register – Brit rail cops bring live facial recognition to the London Underground

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