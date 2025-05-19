Washington Post – Mass facial recognition operation paused in US city

Police secretly used facial recognition to spy on the American public in New Orleans, going against a city council law, The Washington Post found.

This is the first known widespread effort by police in a major US city to use AI to identify people using live camera feeds for the purpose of making arrests. The UK is the only place in the democratic world using this technology extensively.

Big Brother Watch, a British privacy and civil liberties organisation slams police use of live facial recognition technology saying it is a suspicionless mass surveillance tool which reverses the presumption of innocence.

Washington Post – Police secretly monitored New Orleans with facial recognition cameras

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH