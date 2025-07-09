Secretive DWP Welfare Algorithms Put Millions’ Rights at Risk

Big Brother Watch is calling for the government to commit to much greater transparency about how it uses high-risk data tools to influence decisions about people’s lives, and demands a halt to the use of any tool where unexplained bias exists.

Jake Hurfurt, Head of Research and Investigations at Big Brother Watch and the report’s lead author, said: “The DWP’s ongoing rollout of high-tech algorithmic tools, which its own assessments have found to be riddled with bias, is alarming. This becomes even more concerning when the DWP is hiding behind a wall of secrecy and refuses to disclose key information that would allow affected individuals and the public to understand how automation is used to affect their lives, and the risks of bias and to privacy involved.

Instead of pressing forward the DWP should take a step back and pause the use of any model containing unexplained disparities, and it must become more transparent about how it uses high-tech tools. It is wrong to subject millions of innocent people to shadowy automated or algorithmic decisions, and refuse to explain how these work.”