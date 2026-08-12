Big Brother Watch comments on live facial recognition trial on London Underground

Commenting on Transport for London’s trail of live facial recognition cameras on the London Underground Big Brother Watch’s Director Silkie Carlo said:

“This is a disturbing and dystopian expansion of live facial recognition that will capture millions of innocent people’s faces.

“Far from reserving this for exceptional cases, British police are now using live facial recognition routinely in the sort of pervasive way you might expect in China but not in a democracy.

“This is error-ridden, AI surveillance technology that treats the public like suspects and turns us into walking ID cards.

“In British Transport Police’s trials this year, they achieved a 100% fail rate, checking over half a million commuters’ faces only to trigger one alert which was a misidentification.

“British Transport Police should get back to proper policing and stop using AI surveillance tech that belongs in dystopian fiction.”

Notes

Spokespeople are available for interview. Please direct enquiries or requests for interviews to info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk or 07730439257

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