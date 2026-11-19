Responding to the ruling from the Investigatory Powers Tribunal that has forced the Government to publicly confirm that it ordered Apple to break encryption services for UK users, Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo said:

“This is a seismic judgment that upholds open justice and the public’s right to know about the government’s well-publicised attempts to secretly break iCloud encryption, opening billions of private messages and photos on our iPhones to mass surveillance and hacking. It is a powerful rebuke of the UK government’s attempts to baselessly invoke blanket national security concerns to shield itself from scrutiny, rather than specific and credible concerns.

“The UK Government has been exposed as pursuing a cyber attack against its own population that has rightly invited condemnation internationally, including from the US Government. The onus is now on the Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to end this shameful episode and immediately withdraw this secret notice to hack tens of millions of iCloud users.”

Spokespeople are available for interview – please contact 07730439257 or info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk

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