Big Brother Watch responds to High Court ruling the government’s ban of Palestine Action unlawful

Speaking in response to the High Court ruling the government’s ban of Palestine Action unlawful Big Brother Watch Legal & Policy Officer Maya Thomas said:

“We welcome the High Court’s judgment today in defence of our right to free speech.

At a time when the government is increasingly cracking down on free speech and protest, the High Court’s ruling shows the importance of the Human Rights Act in protecting free speech in Britain, no matter how popular or controversial.

Violence and criminal damage are not speech, let alone protected speech, and the judgment rightly distinguishes between criminal behaviour and political dissent.

Using terror laws to arrest thousands of peaceful protestors for holding signs is undemocratic, disproportionate and a clear abuse of government power.

Terror law gives the government sweeping powers to restrict our hard-won rights and they must be used to protect British freedom, not erode it.”

ENDS

Spokespeople are available for interview. Please direct enquiries or requests for interviews to info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk or 07730439257

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH