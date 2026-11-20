The Met has announced that handheld facial recognition technology – known as operator-initiated facial recognition – is now being trialled on London’s streets by 100 Metropolitan Police officers, permitting intrusive scans of people’s faces without their consent. Commenting on the Met’s use of OIFR, Jasleen Chaggar, senior legal and policy officer, said:

“The police are handing themselves a technology with the power to turn us into walking ID cards. OIFR allows the police to perform an identity check just by jabbing a camera in our face.

“Generally, you don’t have to hand over your identity to the police, unless you’ve broken the law. With OIFR, the police are giving themselves powers to identify people in a way they’ve never been able to before.”

“Our research revealed that police officers using OIFR in South Wales disproportionately scanned the faces of black and Asian people. They accounted for almost 1 in 4 of all uses of the technology, despite making up only 7% of the population. ICE agents in the US have used the same tech to target ethnic minority communities. Londoners are rightly concerned about the Met creating a “stop and scan” city with people of colour at the sharp-end of this technology.”

“The government’s promises to regulate this dangerous technology increasingly ring hollow as police forces roll-out experimental forms of facial recognition with the public as their guinea pigs. Instead of sitting by the sidelines as Britain’s high streets are wired up with biometric surveillance, the police must halt new deployments, at least until parliament has passed a law to govern if, and how, this is used and safeguard our rights and freedoms.”

Notes Spokespeople are available for interview. Please direct enquiries or requests for interviews to info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk or 07730439257

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH