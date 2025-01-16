Big Brother Watch Responds to Risky Age Verification Measures Online

In response to Ofcom requiring sites to verify the ages of UK users by July, Big Brother Watch raises concerns about the significant risks posed by online age verification measures. Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“Children must be protected online, but many technological age checking methods are ineffective and introduce additional risks to children and adults alike including security breaches, privacy intrusion, errors, digital exclusion and censorship.

“There is a broad spectrum of age checking methods, including dangerously intrusive methods like biometric face scans and even ID cards and passports for internet access. We must avoid anything like a digital ID system for the internet that would both eradicate privacy online and fail to keep children safe.

“Many technological age assurance methods can be easily circumvented and shouldn’t be seen as a silver bullet solution, whilst parental controls, user controls and age ratings are other recognised, reliable methods to protect children from inappropriate content online.”

ENDS

NOTES

Spokespeople are available for interview – please contact 07730439257 or info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH