Big Brother Watch responds to the Prime Minister’s statement following recent attacks on Jewish communities and calls to curb lawful protest

Responding to the Prime Minister’s statement following recent attacks on Jewish communities and calls to curb lawful protest, Silkie Carlo, Big Brother Watch’s director said:

The recent attacks on our Jewish communities are attacks on us all. Acts of terror seek to divide us, undermine our freedoms and destabalise the democracy that defines us. They threaten Britain, and must be stopped.

The Prime Minister’s suggestion that he may seek to further curb lawful protests is a capitulation to the antisemitic extremists behind recent heinous attacks. The suggestions by others that the UK Government withdraws the fundamental right of Britons to peacefully protest in relation to Palestine is completely wrong and is a call to suspend democracy at exactly the moment it is under attack.

Banning peaceful demonstrations would do nothing to deter terrorists. If such hateful actions cause us to sacrifice our freedoms, we may even embolden them.

Wherever antisemitism is found, in protests or anywhere else, protestors, the public and the police alike have a responsibility to root it out. Not enough has been done. It’s shocking but sadly not surprising to learn that the Golders Green attacker was well known to the authorities.

Antisemitism is a serious, growing problem across our society and demands real, meaningful action to tackle the root causes. That is what the Government should now be focused on.

When our democracy is tested we shouldn’t give in and weaken it, we should defend and strengthen it.

Notes:

Spokespeople are available for interview – please contact 07730439257 or info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk

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