Big Brother Watch Response to Apple Removing Protections from UK Customers

Responding to breaking news that Apple is removing its most robust data protection tool from UK users, interim director of privacy and civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, Rebecca Vincent, said:

“This decision by Apple is the regrettable consequence of the Home Office’s outrageous order attempting to force Apple to breach encryption. As a result, from today Apple’s UK customers are less safe and secure than they were yesterday – and this will quickly prove to have much wider implications for internet users in the UK.

“No matter how this is framed, there is simply no such thing as a “back door” that can be limited only to criminals or that can be kept safe from hackers or foreign adversaries. Once encryption is broken for anyone, it’s broken for everyone, and as we have cautioned: this will not stop with Apple.

“We once again call on the Home Office to immediately rescind this draconian order and cease attempts to break encryption before the privacy rights of millions are eroded and the UK further ostracises itself from other democracies around the world.”

