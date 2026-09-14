Big Brother Watch response to digital ID use in pubs and shops in England and Wales

Commenting on the news that pubs and shops in England and Wales will now accept digital ID as proof of age, Big Brother Watch’s Senior and Legal and Policy Officer Jasleen Chaggar said:

“Having multiple ways to prove your identity is helpful, but the Government should ensure that digital ID does not become de facto mandatory as it would shut out millions of people.

Many people have legitimate reasons for relying on physical ID, whether out of choice, privacy and security concerns, or because they lack the digital skills or means to use digital ID. Older and disabled people, those living in digital poverty and people without digital skills are among the millions who would be excluded if digital ID became the default option.

The Government is waiting for people to be locked out by digital ID demands until they intervene, whereas they should have proactively enshrined people’s right to use non-digital ID in law. The Government should expressly prohibit businesses from requiring digital IDs for age checks without offering reasonable alternatives.”

Notes

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