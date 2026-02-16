Big Brother Watch response to government plans to limit children’s access to VPNs

Responding to news that the government will seek to limit children’s access to virtual private networks (VPNs), Big Brother Watch Legal & Policy Officer Maya Thomas said:

“The Prime Minister’s announcement that the government intends to restrict access to VPNs for under-16s represents a draconian crackdown on the civil liberties of children and adults alike.

The only way such restrictions could be enforced effectively would be for VPN providers to require all users to undergo age-assurance measures. Having to provide ID or a biometric face scan to access a VPN utterly defeats the point of a technology designed to enhance privacy online.

The ability to receive and share information absent state snooping is a vital part of living in a free democracy. There is a reason authoritarian governments in countries such as China, North Korea, Iran, and Belarus ban or restrict VPNs. Anonymity and enhanced privacy allow journalists, whistleblowers, campaigners, and dissidents to communicate securely. For victims of domestic abuse or control, VPNs are one of the best ways to safely access online help, and countless educational institutions and workplaces use VPNs for remote working and file-sharing.

The ability of adults and children to enjoy the enhanced privacy provided by VPNs is a sign of a healthy liberal democracy. Starmer’s latest unfortunate announcement should worry everyone who values such a society remaining free.”

