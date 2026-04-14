Big Brother Watch response to MPs passing draconian laws restricting repeat protests

Commenting on MPs passing draconian laws restricting repeat protests, Jack Coulson, Big Brother Watch’s Head of Advocacy said:

“Policing by consent is a deeply held British custom. Today the Government has upended that tradition.

By empowering police to stop protests on the basis of “cumulative disruption”, which can include the impact of totally unconnected events, the government have hollowed out a fundamental right.

The police have a ration book for public spaces, and protestors can only hope for coupons.

The right to protest is protected under Article 10 of the Human Rights Act. We urge the police to think carefully about their legal obligations, about the role they want to play in British public life, and about ever using this power in practice. We hope the Government will, or a future government, will think again.”

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