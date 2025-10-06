Big Brother Watch response to proposed powers further restricting “repeat protests”

In response to news that the Home Secretary will seek to pass new powers into law further restricting “repeat protests”, Silkie Carlo, director of civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch, said:

“It’s alarming that Starmer’s government is seeking to put even more restrictions on our cherished right to protest in Britain.

“The right to free speech and assembly are fundamental freedoms and the foundation of British democracy. But the government is trying to turn protest into something that people can only do when permitted by authorities. The freedom to protest has never been a right only to be exercised where and when it’s convenient to those in power, but precisely the opposite. It’s one of the most essential tools the public has hold power to account.

“Repeated demonstrations have long been tools for change in our country, from women’s rights to workers’ rights.

“For the government to mount this new attack on protest at a time when many thousands of people on the right and left of politics are exercising their freedom to assemble appears like a cynical attempt to suppress dissent. It appears that successive governments are trying every trick in the book to further limit our right to demonstrate. The inevitable consequence is that yet more police resources will be squandered arresting people for doing nothing more than peacefully protesting, on top of nearly 2,000 arrested over recent months.

“We urge parliamentarians to protect Britain’s ancient tradition of free speech and reject this chilling, cumulative attack on our right to protest.”

