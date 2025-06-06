Big Brother Watch Urges Government to Reject New Digital ID Plan

Responding to news that the Government is considering a proposal for a new “BritCard” digital ID scheme, Rebecca Vincent, interim director of Big Brother Watch, said:

“Make no mistake: the new digital ID proposal reportedly being considered by the Government is another plan for a mandatory universal ID under a new guise. The so-called ‘BritCard’ would fundamentally change everyone’s relationship with the state, moving us towards a ‘papers please’ society and putting a burden on all law-abiding people to prove our right to be here. This would mark a severe departure from Britain’s long and proud history of resisting mandatory ID.

It is unclear how such a digital ID system would deliver on promises to tackle illegal migration better than existing measures, such as the e-visa scheme. Employers have already been required to check the immigration status of employees since 1996. All the digital ID system would do is force those already abiding by the law onto an online system that is prone to system failures and inaccuracies.

But the debate about digital ID isn’t really about immigration; it’s about access to, and control of, everyone’s data. We urge Downing Street to reject this ‘BritCard’ proposal and find alternative solutions to improving governmental efficiency that do not march the country towards a mandatory universal ID or otherwise trample the privacy rights of the entire population.”

ENDS

NOTES

More about Big Brother Watch’s work on digital ID and ID cards can be found on our website

Spokespeople are available for interview – please contact 07730439257 or info@bigbrotherwatch.org.uk

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH