Big Brother Watch’s comment on Keir Starmer’s plans for a digital ID scheme

Commenting on Keir Starmer’s plans for a digital ID scheme, Silkie Carlo, the director of Big Brother Watch said: “Keir Starmer has already lost the public’s trust on digital IDs. Within hours of the Prime Minister selling the mandatory national ID scheme to the public on the basis of tackling illegal working, government documents emerged touting sprawling uses for digital IDs in our everyday lives and even suggested they could be rolled out to children.

“The Prime Minister’s promises about a limited digital ID will not wash. The only way to safeguard the public’s privacy and right to choose is to reject plans for a mandatory digital ID, as millions of people have petitioned the Prime Minister to do.”

