Big Brother Watch’s comment on the use of drones as a first responders by the Metropolitan Police

Commenting on news that the Met Police is using drones as a first responders, Jake Hurfurt, Head of Research and Investigations at Big Brother Watch, said: “There may be a role for drones in providing quicker information than helicopters in unfolding emergencies, for example. However, it’s concerning that this potentially very intrusive technology is being rolled out in the capital without any policy limiting how, when or why it might be used. Without robust safeguards, there is a real risk of mission creep and drones becoming flying CCTV cameras or watching people lawfully protesting.

The Metropolitan police must be transparent about its thresholds for using drones and take care to balance the rights of Londoners with the purported benefits of drone use.”

