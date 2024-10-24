Privacy campaigners raise concerns over Government’s new Data Bill

Commenting on the publication of the Government’s new Data (Use and Access) Bill, Susannah Copson, Legal and Policy Officer at Big Brother Watch said:

“The Government’s new Data Bill threatens to set the UK years behind our international partners when it comes to safeguarding against the threats of new and emerging technologies such as AI. Our data protection laws are amongst the few legal protections we have against these threats, yet this Bill waters them down by simultaneously eroding privacy protections and restricting peoples’ control over their own data. Meanwhile, advancing with a digital ID framework with serious implications for privacy that lacks a legal right to opt-out poses a serious threat to individual autonomy and consent.”

“As the Bill makes its way through Parliament, the Government must listen to the warnings of rights campaigners and amend the Bill to protect the public’s privacy rights.”

