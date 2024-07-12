Islington Council vote to ban live facial recognition

Commenting on the news that Islington Borough Council has rejected the Metropolitan Police’s use of live facial recognition in the borough, Mark Johnson, Advocacy Manager at Big Brother Watch said:

“The news that Islington councillors have passed a motion calling for an immediate stop to the use of live facial recognition surveillance in the borough is extremely welcome. This Orwellian technology is deeply intrusive and has well-documented issues with accuracy and bias.

“Both the Met Commissioner and the Home Secretary should take note that communities in areas where this technology has been used are rejecting live facial recognition. The new Government has an opportunity to do more to protect our rights and freedoms. They can do this right away by following the example of Islington Council and putting a stop to the use of live facial recognition across the UK.”

Notes:

Islington Borough Council is the third council in London to call for a stop to the use of live facial recognition, following motions in both Haringey and Newham.

You can find a copy of the motion here and a recording of the debate here.

In May, Big Brother Watch announced the launch of landmark legal action against the Metropolitan Police after a community worker was wrongly flagged, detained, and questioned by police for almost 30 minutes following a misidentification by the Met’s live facial recognition system. More information here.

