Rights groups urge Starmer to abandon plans for mandatory digital ID

Big Brother Watch and other human rights, civil liberties, digital rights, and racial justice organisations have written to the Prime Minister urging him to abandon plans for a mandatory digital ID.

The letter comes just days before an expected statement from Keir Starmer announcing the rollout of a mandatory digital ID scheme aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

The leaders of Big Brother Watch, Article 19, Connected by Data, Liberty, Open Rights Group, The Runnymede Trust, Unlock Democracy and medConfidential argue that digital ID would change our relationship with the state, cause irreversible damage to our civil liberties, and fail to deter illegal immigration:

“Mandatory digital ID would fundamentally change the relationship between the population and the state by requiring frequent identity checks as we navigate our daily lives. Although the current digital ID proposals are being considered in the context of immigration, there is no guarantee that a future government would not make digital ID a requirement to access a range of public and private services.”

The joint letter can be found using this link.

Read Big Brother Watch’s recent report “Checkpoint Britain: the dangers of digital ID and why privacy must be protected”

