👁️Are you happy getting your face scanned by AI-powered cameras at your local shop?

We asked shoppers what they think about Home Bargains using facial recognition.

We’ve supported a victim of this Orwellian surveillance technology nearly every other week. There’s no place for it on our high streets.

If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH