In a UK first, South Wales Police introduced ‘semi-permanent’ AI facial recognition cameras across Cardiff city-centre

🔹160,000 faces scanned

🔹Dozens of officer hours

🔹0 arrests

The evidence is clear – this trial was a huge failure, costing us our privacy & freedom.

