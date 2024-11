“It is possible that one day every CCTV camera in the country could be linked up (to facial recognition)”

Today MPs debated police us of live facial recognition in Parliament for the first time.

By putting these cameras on our high streets, we’re all being treated like suspects in a digital police line-up, with our photos taken for repeated identity checks – often without us even realising it.

We must resist.

If you want to support our work fighting for a freer fut

