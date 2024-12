🚨We’ve uncovered a £20,000,000 tender for facial recognition expansion across the UK

Policing Minister Diana Johnson is promising to investigate this mass surveillance tech, yet tens of millions of taxpayers’ cash is being allocated on expanding it.

We’re campaigning to put an urgent stop to live facial recognition surveillance in the UK.

