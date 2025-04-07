🤐What’s going on with free speech in Britain?
🔸6 police officers RAIDED a couple’s home & arrested them after they complained in a school WhatsApp group
🔸30+ officers stormed a Quaker meeting house in Central London
Now is the time to speak up for free speech!
.
.
.
#freespeech #freedomofexpression #privacy #surveillance #bigbrotherwatch
If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: <a href="https://bi
Free speech in Britain is UNDER ATTACK
🤐What’s going on with free speech in Britain?