Shops across the UK are putting live facial recognition cameras on doorways, scanning shoppers’ faces.

It is hugely intrusive and also puts us all at risk of misidentifications and false accusations – and we can’t let this happen.

This is the story of a teenage girl who was wrongly flagged as a thief by live facial recognition cameras at a Home Bargains store leading to public humiliation & a nationwide ban from stores using the same technology.

We now stand ready to supp

