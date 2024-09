The Met Police has increased live facial recognition snooping on the public by 1,000% in recent months – and it’s still expanding with more and more police forces across the UK deploying this intrusive technology – we should all be worried about this.

It is hugely intrusive and also puts us all at risk of misidentifications and false accusations – and we can’t let this happen.

This is the story of Shaun, a community worker who was misidentified by Met Police’s use of live faci

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH