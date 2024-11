Join the fight to roll back live facial recognition cameras in the UK and give legal support to people falsely flagged as criminals: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/stop-facial-recognition-surveillance

Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo answers your questions about facial recognition.

You can watch the full documentary about Shaun and Sara here: <a href="https://youtu.be/fhLEhm

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH