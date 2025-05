Thai police have just unveiled an Orwellian AI cop capable of carrying out live facial recognition and behaviour analysis.

Meanwhile the UK is installing PERMANENT live facial recognition cameras in London.

Go to stopfacialrecognition.org to join the fight back

