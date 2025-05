Your message to STOP mass bank spying is driving resistance in Parliament

MPs across parties tore into the Fraud, Error & Recovery Bill this week calling on the Government to drop these Orwellian powers – with our research reference throughout the debate.

#stopbankspying #surveillance #privacy #ukpolitics #civilliberties #ai #welfare

