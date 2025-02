👀”This is NOT a good look” – @‌silkiecarlo

The UK is in the ranks with China 🇨🇳 & Russia 🇷🇺 with its use of live facial recognition – this is a stain on our democracy.

We’re fighting to #StopFacialRecognition from being used in public, whether by police or private companies.

If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/join/no

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH