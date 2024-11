Harvard students have paired Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with facial recognition software and the results are horrifying…

Whilst facial recognition is broadly prohibited and tightly regulated in the EU, Britain’s lawless approach means that a single photo of any one of us can lead to hundreds of images being scoured, biometrically identified, tracked and collected across the internet, whether on someone’s laptop, phone or smart glasses.

#smartglasses #meta #bigbrother #pr

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH