We headed to Wolverhampton to check out a shop that has gone viral for installing facial recognition technology paired with AI EMOTION ANALYSIS in its doorway.

Ironically, I was told to leave the shopping centre for asking customers about their reactions to this Orwellian technology, while they are scanning everyone’s faces – potentially unlawfully.

The technology is inaccurate, invasive and illiberal. That’s why we’ve written to the ICO to lodge a complaint.

