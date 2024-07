If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/

UK supermarkets are increasingly becoming cashless & cashierless

We visited the Aldi Shop & Go in #Greenwich to find out how people are being scanned & forced to hand over personal data during their weekly shop.

Increasingly, supermarkets are using intrusive facial recognition surveillance in their shops.

