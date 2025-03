If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/join/now/

In a UK first, South Wales Police introduced ‘semi-permanent’ AI facial recognition cameras across Cardiff city centre during this year’s Six Nations rugby internationals – Big Brother Watch went to investigate as Wales took on England.

The result: 160,000+ faces scanned = Zero arrests.

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH