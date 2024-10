If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/join/now/

We’ve been working around the clock to fight for your freedoms as a barrage of surveillance and privacy issues have been thrust onto the political agenda.

Early on we were pleased when Labour rejected calls from former PM Tony Blair to introduce mandatory digital IDs.

But let us be comp

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH