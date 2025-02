If you want to support our work fighting for a freer future, please join us: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/join/now/

The Government is rushing through alarming new powers to spy on all our bank accounts – justified under the premise of tackling welfare fraud.

Everyone wants fraudulent uses of public money to be dealt with, and the government already has strong powers to check the bank statements of suspects.<

DONATE TO BIG BROTHER WATCH