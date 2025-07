We told hundreds & thousands of Britons on Good Morning Britain about the harrowing consequences of shops using Orwellian facial recognition systems

🧻A woman in Manchester was FALSELY accused of stealing toilet roll in a Home Bargains store using facial recognition provided by @‌Facewatch

“Danielle is actually one of dozens of people who’ve got in touch with us because they’ve been either misidentified by the technology or wrongly flagged by facial recognition as criminal

