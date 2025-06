WRONGLY blacklisted by facial recognition over paracetamol worth 39p

We’re supporting Anna*’s legal complaint against Facewatch, the facial recognition software provider for Home Bargains – where she was wrongly placed on a blacklist.

She is now “scared to go shopping alone and tearful even remembering what she went through”, Anna*’s daughter told us.

Innocent people up & down the country are being caught up in a net of privatised surveillance – we can’t let this continue

