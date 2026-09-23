Big Brother Watch response to Government announcing a National Centre for Information Defence

Responding to Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s announcement about a new National Centre for Information Defence, Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“It is right that the UK Government takes action against foreign hostile states’ disinformation campaigns, but the public also deserves assurances that such action is strictly limited to overseas threats. We have already seen the mantle of countering “disinformation” being abused by our Government in attempts to malign and silence dissent.

“Shadowy operations that exert power over what views we can express and what information we can read engage Britons’ rights and require robust legal safeguards, oversight and scrutiny. That must include oversight by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, has been shut out of overseeing counter-disinformation campaigns despite its requests to do so.

“Big Brother Watch has repeatedly found that units including the Counter Disinformation Unit, Rapid Response Unit, RICU and the MoD’s 77th Brigade have been involved in recording, flagging and triggering the censorship of Britons’ lawful speech. MPs across parties, journalists, human rights campaigners and members of the public have all been flagged in so-called ‘disinformation’ reports for lawful, truthful speech critical of the Government. We must not see a repeat of these abuses of power.

“Downing Street must also clarify how the new National Centre for Information Defence will fit with the existing jigsaw of counter-disinformation operations, including the ‘National Security Online Information Team’ which we found has strayed into policing lawful, domestic speech. The Government must explain how these units’ roles will differ and what safeguards will protect the public.”

NOTES:

Spokespeople are available for interview – please contact 07730439257 or [email protected]

Big Brother Watch’s landmark 2023 report Ministry of Truth , provides further detail on the UK Government’s counter-disinformation units.

Big Brother Watch’s 2024 summary briefing on NSOIT: https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/BigBrotherWatch-Briefing-on-the-National-Security-Online-Information-Team.pdf

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