Big Brother Watch comment on digital bank Revolut rolling out ‘pay by face’ technology

Commenting on digital bank Revolut rolling out ‘pay by face’ technology, Big Brother Watch’s Jack Coulson said:

“How people want to conduct their banking is their choice, but they should be under no illusions that giving away their biometrics is safe”

“This month, Revolut gave a fraudster the home addresses, passport details, and face data of some users. Affected customers have been left vulnerable to phishing attacks and fraud. No system is ever entirely secure. Revolut may feel they are offering convenience, but they are also normalising a dangerous technology, and it is users who bear the risk.”

“You can get a new passport, but your face is irreplaceable. Lost face scans can be used to fool identity checks and produce deepfakes, including sexualised images. The kind of potential violation is profound and unprecedented”

“This is made worse by the state of the UK’s law regulating facial recognition. We rely on a patchwork of legislation and legal precedent, without dedicated legislation. The police and retailers have been experimenting on the public in this wild west for years.”

“We are calling for dedicated legislation for facial recognition technology, which should strictly limit its use and set out clear protections for the public. This must cover the private sector, as well as the police”

Notes: Spokespeople are available for interview – please contact 07730439257 or [email protected]

Click here to find out more about Big Brother Watch’s campaign to stop facial recognition

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