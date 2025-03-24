Big Brother Watch condemns unregulated and permanent use of live facial recognition in Croydon.

Responding to news that the Metropolitan Police Service has installed permanent facial recognition cameras in Croydon, civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch said it represented a “steady slide into a dystopian nightmare” and warned of the lack of “oversight or legislative basis”.

Previously, the Met has only used CCTV cameras mounted on police vans, which have been clearly marked and are present only during a time-limited deployment. The cameras allow the police to scan and compare every passerby against an expansive watchlist complied by the Met, which can include “vulnerable” people and victims of crime. Parliament has passed no legislation which mentions facial recognition, and police forces write their own policies on how they plan to use the technology.