Big Brother Watch response to Facewatch’s plans to sell intrusive facial recognition tech to pharmacies

Private surveillance firm Facewatch has announced plans to expand its services into pharmacies, meaning the possibility of facial recognition technology being used to surveil the public as they seek medical care. Responding to the announcements, Big Brother Watch Head of Advocacy Jack Coulson said:

“We’re appalled that Facewatch is seeking to plague UK healthcare with its intimidating, intrusive and error-prone surveillance cameras. Any pharmacy using live facial recognition would be forcing members of the public to trade their privacy for healthcare.

Healthcare is among the most sensitive and private aspects of our lives. These Orwellian surveillance cameras at pharmacy doors would deter many people from seeking important, potentially life saving healthcare. This could affect families, children, pregnant women, and is particularly dangerous for vulnerable patients including those who are elderly or disabled who often have serious health needs but cannot easily travel elsewhere.

Wrongful inclusions on facial recognition watchlists and misidentifications could lead to people being questioned, embarrassed, blacklisted and prevented from receiving essential medicine.

We urge pharmacy operators, healthcare providers, policymakers and regulators to reject the use of live facial recognition in pharmacies and to protect patients’ privacy and dignity.”

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